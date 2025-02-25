Director Aswath Marimuthu calls ‘Dragon’ his apology to parents for not becoming a doctor
Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose new film Dragon was already causing a buzz at the box office, just revealed a tender and funny admission about his personal stake in the movie. To Marimuthu, Dragon isn't merely an electrifying cinematic adventure for audiences—also a gesture of apology from him to his parents for never following their plan for him to become a doctor.
For Ashwath Marimuthu ‘Dragon was basically an apology’ to his parents
On social media, Marimuthu shared photographs of his parents with a heartfelt message. “Meet my parents, Marimuthu aka Dhanapal and his bag he carries everywhere,” he joked. “Dragon was basically an apology to them for not turning out to be a doctor after 12th and ending up being a horrible engineering student, which later I figured was nothing cool.”
His tongue-in-cheek yet genuine words expressed how personal the film was for him, taking a career landmark and turning it into something touching towards his family.
A hit before its release
Made at a cost of Rs 37 crores, the movie had already recovered the investment through the sale of satellite, OTT, and other rights. Marimuthu affirmed this in an exclusive interview, adding that the non-theatrical returns paid for the entire production expenditure. Producer Archana Kalpathi also shared a similar view, highlighting that even if the box-office collections had to be limited, the movie was already a ‘table profit.’
‘Dragon’ weekend collections
Dragon has drawn good box-office figures. On its third day, the film collected INR 53 crore worldwide, the maximum collection being INR 14.8 crore from Tamil Nadu alone. With overseas collection reaching INR 12 crore, it is about to increase more.
Directed by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh under their AGS Entertainment banner, starring Pradeep Ranganathan, Anupama Parameswaran, and Kayadu Lohar, with incredible visuals by Niketh Bommi and a score by Leon James.