Director Aswath Marimuthu calls ‘Dragon’ his apology to parents for not becoming a doctor

Director Ashwath Marimuthu, whose new film Dragon was already causing a buzz at the box office, just revealed a tender and funny admission about his personal stake in the movie. To Marimuthu, Dragon isn't merely an electrifying cinematic adventure for audiences—also a gesture of apology from him to his parents for never following their plan for him to become a doctor.

On social media, Marimuthu shared photographs of his parents with a heartfelt message. “Meet my parents, Marimuthu aka Dhanapal and his bag he carries everywhere,” he joked. “Dragon was basically an apology to them for not turning out to be a doctor after 12th and ending up being a horrible engineering student, which later I figured was nothing cool.”