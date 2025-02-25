Filmmaker Akshay Choubey’s ‘Pyar Ka Professor’ captivates audiences with its unique blend of romance, drama, and politics!
Director Akshay Choubey's latest series Pyar Ka Professor has taken the digital world by storm, trending on Amazon MX Player within days of its release. This romantic drama, starring Pranav Sachdeva, Sandeepa Dhar, and Mahesh Balraj, has resonated with audiences for its fresh take on modern relationships, ambition, and power. Choubey's masterful writing, storytelling, and direction have once again proven why he's a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Here's Choubey speaking with us about the project and more.
Congratulations on the success of Pyar Ka Professor! What do you think is the reason behind the show's massive popularity?
I think people are enjoying the new premise and the characters that are various shades of grey. It's not every day that you see a body language coach using his skills to navigate women, and I feel the one point that I've got the most is how we have been sensitive with a topic like this. As someone who comes from Delhi and loves the place, I acknowledge that it's not safe for women, and men need to understand that while it's absolutely fine to approach a woman, it should be done with decency, consent, and in a way where certain boundaries are never crossed. To know more, watch the show!
What do you hope viewers take away from the show?
As far as takeaways are concerned, I believe art in any form has its own interpretations, so I would leave that to the audience. However, one thing to note is that you might develop the skills to be charming around women, but use it wisely and don't be brash like our protagonist Vaibhav. The idea is not to get into trouble, just have a good time.
This time around, you have co-written the show as well. How different is that from just directing a series?
Well, you're closer to the material as you might have either seen it closely or lived a part of it or have had more time with it because you have created it, so you know how to play it out almost instantly. With another script, you have to give it time, feel it, understand every nuance, and then direct it so you maximize the feel. The major difference is that a chunkier part of you or your style is in the material.
How was the shift from the action genre to the comic drama space?
I've said this before; I enjoy the drama space a lot, and in life, I seek humor in most things, so it was a very welcome change. There's nothing like being in a cinema hall and seeing the whole space erupt in laughter at the jokes or scenes you've done, and we experienced that at the Delhi screening, and it was truly very fulfilling.
We're aware that your next project is also in this space. Can you tell us a bit more?
Sure, it's a rom-com that explores infidelity, with food serving as the central narrative device.
That sounds interesting. Can you share more details?
Believe me, it is! I'll be sharing more details soon enough.