Find out Salman Khan’s salary for AR Murugadoss’s ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan will be returning to the silver screens with a bang with Sikandar, an action thriller helmed by AR Murugadoss. The movie, set to release on Eid 2025 (March 28), has already created huge buzz, thanks to its humongous INR 400 crore budget and Salman Khan’s reported record-breaking pay check.

How much did Salman Khan charge for ‘Sikandar’ and what is his net worth?

As one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, Salman Khan charges a hefty amount per movie, usually between INR 100-150 crore. Yet, insiders indicate that his pay for Sikandar is even higher than these amounts, making him one of India’s highest-paid stars. This is consistent with his hefty net worth, which is estimated at INR 2,900 crore.

How much was Salman Khan paid for his first job?

Interestingly, Salman Khan started out with a modest INR 75 salary as a background dancer, a reflection of his meteoric rise. In an earlier interview, the Kick star said, “My first salary was about Rs 75. I was dancing behind in some show in the Taj Hotel. One of my friends was dancing there so he took me (and I did it) just for fun.” The actor made his acting debut with the 1988 film Biwi Ho Toh Aisi, starring Rekha. Reportedly, Salman was paid INR 11,000 for the project.