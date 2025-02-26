Imtiaz Ali starts production on his upcoming film featuring Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari

Bollywood auteur Imtiaz Ali has officially started filming for his highly anticipated, yet-to-be-titled drama in Mumbai. Starring Avinash Tiwary and Aditi Rao Hydari, this new project promises to delve into the complex world of relationships, sparking buzz about its potential exploration of an extramarital affair, as reported by a popular media source.

Insiders reveal this film is just one piece of Imtiaz Ali's exciting upcoming slate, igniting fan speculation. Adding to the star power, reports suggest Arjun Rampal and Ahsaas Channa will join the cast in pivotal supporting roles, marking a potential first-time collaboration between Imtiaz and Arjun.

This reunion brings Imtiaz back together with Avinash Tiwary (after they collaborate on Laila Majnu) and Aditi Rao Hydari (after they collaborated on Rockstar), promising a powerful cinematic experience. Beyond this project, Imtiaz Ali is also making waves with the upcoming anthology My Melbourne, a collaboration with Kabir Khan, Rima Das, and Onir. Set to release in India on March 14th, My Melbourne tackles crucial themes of race, gender, sexuality, and disability, showcasing diverse narratives, as per the media source.

Imtiaz describes My Melbourne as a "bridge uniting cultures." emphasizing its unique blend of stories and commitment to inclusivity. "Cinema is a bridge that unites cultures, and My Melbourne is a testament to that. Each filmmaker has brought a distinct flavor to this anthology, making it an emotional and thought-provoking journey," he said, as reported by the source. The recently launched trailer offers a glimpse into the four distinct narratives — Nandini, Jules, Emma, and Setara.