Akshay Oberoi to set the dance floor ablaze in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Bollywood heartthrob Akshay Oberoi is ready to set the dance floor on fire in Dharma Productions’ much-anticipated film Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, and trust us, this time, he’s bringing the heat. Known for his charm and versatility, Akshay is now poised to flaunt his dancing chops in not just one, but three to four electrifying tracks that are sure to get your feet moving. While fans have caught glimpses of his rhythm, including the iconic moment when he shared the screen with Bollywood’s dancing king Hrithik Roshan in the high-octane track Sher Khul Gaye from Fighter, this marks the first time Akshay will fully immerse himself in a role that demands him to groove through multiple numbers.

Reflecting on this exciting new chapter, Akshay shares his infectious enthusiasm, saying, “I’ve always loved dancing, but this is the first time I’ll get to show off my moves in three to four songs in one film. Dancing with Hrithik Roshan in Sher Khul Gaye was an unforgettable experience, but that was just one song. This time, I’m surrounded by incredible talents like Varun, Saniya, and Janhvi, all of whom are phenomenal dancers. With Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, I finally get the chance to dive deep into this side of me, and honestly, it’s such an exhilarating feeling. The script demanded some peppy, foot-tapping numbers, and I couldn’t be more excited. I’ve never been part of a role that requires this much dancing. The energy on set was electric, and I’ve had an absolute blast filming these tracks. I can’t wait to see how it all turns out!"

Get ready to witness a whole new side of Akshay Oberoi as he takes on the dance floor with style, swag, and a whole lot of heart.