From Sona Da’s return to the journey of Raghu Dakat: Makers announce six intriguing Bengali movies for 2025-26

This season, audiences are in for a treat with a line-up of six new Bengali movies which are about to hit the silver-screen quite soon. SVF Films, in a grand announcement, this evening revealed the names of six films which will keep the audience glued to their seats. From treasure hunts to spiritual pathways,here’s what Golper Parbon 1432 has in store for everyone.
Starring Dev, Anirban Bhattacharya, Sohini Sarkar, Idhika Paul and Roopa Ganguly, this period piece is rooted in Bengal’s heritage and history. It traverses the journey of the rise of Bengal’s epic andlegendary outlaw Raghu Dakat.
The next installment in the Kakababu series, where Prosenjit Chatterjee reprises his role as the charming, dashing and enigmatic Raj Roy Chowdhury aka Kakababu, will be directed by Chandrasish Ray. In this movie, the protagonist along with his trusted nephew will be seen in the quest for a mythical treasure.
Another much loved franchise directed and created by Dhrubo Banerjee is the Guptodhon series. From old mansions to heritage festivals and traditional folk of Bengal, lies a trail to uncover a treasure hidden for centuries to common eye. The epic trio – Abir Chatterjee (Sona Da) , Arjun Chakrabarty (Abir) and Ishaa Saha (Jhinuk) will be back on the screen soon with another treasure hunt which gets deadlier by the step.
With Abir Chatterjee, Anirban Bhattacharya and Subhashree Ganguly starring in Nirjhar Mitra’s directorial, the narrative follows three brothers who run a pice hotel by the day and are master thieves by the night.
Ghosal’s latest directorial starring Sabyasachi Chowdhury is all set to unveil the story of the mystic whose faith reshaped the meaning of spirituality.
With an ensemble cast comprising Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Koushani Mukherjee, Biswanath Basu, Sandipta Sen, Arijita Mukherjee and Anindya Chatterjee, Srijit Mukherji is back with another epic screen adventure which follows the journey of Ananda Kar, the protagonist, as he embarks on a path where truth and destiny collide.