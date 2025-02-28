Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: Is Captain Jack Sparrow setting sail again?

Whispers of Johnny Depp's comeback to The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise have fuelled a maelstrom of fan rumours. Having been away for eight years, and after his court victory, the news of Captain Jack Sparrow setting sail again is gaining ground. Geoffrey Rush, who played Captain Barbossa, suggested that talks be underway for Johnny Depp's return, which fuelled the excitement.
Is Johnny Depp returning as Captain Jack Sparrow in 'The Pirates of the Caribbean 6?'
Yes, Johnny Depp may return to the Pirates franchise. Producer Jerry Bruckheimer first considered having two Pirates 6s, one with Johnny Depp and one without. However, Disney has now decided to bring back the iconic actor.
Rush, also a winner in his own independent legal war, validated talk with Bruckheimer of reviving both him and Johnny Depp. Though official word is still pending, the possibility of Johnny Depp's return is a major milestone for the billion-dollar franchise. Fans around the globe are waiting with bated breath for the official word, as Disney works out the complicated deals for this much-awaited sequel.
From Blacklisted to Beloved: A Shift in Tides
Johnny Depp's 2018 exit, in the midst of his courtroom showdowns with Amber Heard, looked permanent. He famously swore he would never come back "for $300 million." Yet Disney's position now seems to have reversed, spurred by Johnny Depp's court victory and overwhelming public support. Insiders indicate that the studio is willing to pay top dollar to get him back.