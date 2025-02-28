Johnny Depp’s return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’: Is Captain Jack Sparrow setting sail again?

Rush, also a winner in his own independent legal war, validated talk with Bruckheimer of reviving both him and Johnny Depp. Though official word is still pending, the possibility of Johnny Depp's return is a major milestone for the billion-dollar franchise. Fans around the globe are waiting with bated breath for the official word, as Disney works out the complicated deals for this much-awaited sequel.

From Blacklisted to Beloved: A Shift in Tides

Johnny Depp's 2018 exit, in the midst of his courtroom showdowns with Amber Heard, looked permanent. He famously swore he would never come back "for $300 million." Yet Disney's position now seems to have reversed, spurred by Johnny Depp's court victory and overwhelming public support. Insiders indicate that the studio is willing to pay top dollar to get him back.