Kaveri Kapur and Vardhan Puri reflect on their experience in ‘Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story’

Growing up watching love stories and romcoms, we can never get enough of them. Adding to this evergrowing fabric of romance, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story directed by Kunal Kohli, recently released on OTT, unfolds the journey of two individuals who cross paths unexpectedly. Kaveri Kapur plays the character of Bobby, marking her much-anticipated debut beyond the towering legacy of her parents, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur and actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. Playing Rishi is actor Vardhan Puri, the grandson of the legendary Amrish Puri, embracing a new project in his journey. Indulge catches up with the duo as they share insights into their work, lives, diverse interests, and rich cinematic lineage.

Reflecting on her experience working for Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story, Kaveri says, “I had the best time! Stepping onto a film set for the first time, I didn’t know what to expect. But as the filming progressed, I found myself falling in love with acting.”

Vardhan, who previously appeared in films like Yeh Saali Aashiqui and Bloody Ishq, steps into the romcom genre for the first time, calling it an exciting and refreshing experience. “I’ve mostly done intense roles where I was constantly stressed on sets. But this time, it was different,” he shares.

He credits the incredible cast and crew, praising Kaveri as a “supportive and empathetic co-actor” and director Kunal for making the process seamless. Reflecting on the journey, he describes it as one of self-discovery. “There were so many things I didn’t know I could do, not just as an actor, but as someone filming in a foreign land. And I realised that I love doing love stories.”

Discussing what makes the film special, Kaveri and Vardhan highlight its heartfelt portrayal of young love in all its innocence and complexity. “It beautifully captures how young love can be light, fun, and the best feeling in the world, yet, at times, incredibly difficult.” For Vardhan, the magic lies in its relatability. “My maasi called me yesterday and said what she loved most about Bobby and Rishi is that they’re just being themselves, having everyday conversations we all have. The cute banter, the natural dialogues — that’s why the youth connects with it.”

Sharing lighthearted behind-the-scene moments, Vardhan recalls a hilarious mystery on set. “Every time I ordered food, it would vanish before reaching me! We kept calling for deliveries, but the moment it reached reception, someone would run off with it.” Desperate, he turned to Kaveri for help — only to be met with playful resistance. “She flat-out refused to share!” he laughs, as Kaveri jumps in to defend herself, sparking more laughter between the two.

Vardhan deeply admires his grandfather Amrish Puri but doesn’t take the pressure of letting the legacy define his path. “He’s one of my favourites and most celebrated actors of all time, and I am fully inspired by him. But I never want to feel like I have to live up to a legacy — that pressure could hold me back from my true purpose, which is to entertain. My journey is my own.”

Reflecting on cherished memories, he recalls a special moment at an awards ceremony in Singapore. “Dadu wasn’t keeping well, so I asked if I could accompany him. On the flight, we played a thumb fight (laughs), it was such a simple yet sweet moment. When we arrived, all the leading heroes of the time, famous actors, were thrilled to see him, touching his feet out of love and respect.”

A lesson in acting from his grandfather still stays with him. “I once struggled through a heavy book on acting. When I finished, Dadu turned to the last page and said, ‘Remember this part, it’s the most important.’ The page read: ‘Now that I’ve taught you about acting, let me tell you, even I don’t know anything about acting. You must find your own process, your own technique.’ That was his greatest lesson — everyone’s journey is unique, and you must discover your own way.”

Kaveri candidly shares that acting wasn’t part of her plan, but filming this movie changed everything. “I was shy and afraid to be seen. Honestly, I never thought of acting, but once I tried it, I realised I loved it.”

Speaking about her father, Shekhar Kapur, Kaveri says, his authenticity. “What I love most about his work is how raw and real it is. He understands human emotions so deeply and portrays them with such honesty. That’s something I’ve carried into both my acting and songwriting.”