Makers of ‘The Paradise’ to release the first glimpse in English and Spanish

According to sources close to the project, the decision to expand into English and Spanish stems from a desire to connect with a wider global audience. “The Paradise is authentically Indian, and the makers believe that showcasing India’s rich storytelling tradition on an international stage will create a strong global impact. The success of films like Baahubali, Kantara, and RRR has proven that Indian stories can resonate worldwide,” the source shared.

With Nani’s stellar screen presence and Srikanth Odela’s visionary storytelling, The Paradise is gearing up to be a cinematic spectacle. The film is already generating immense buzz, and with its multilingual release strategy, it aims to engage international audiences from the outset.