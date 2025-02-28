‘Naisha’ trailer introduces India’s first AI-powered movie stars

AI is rewriting the rules of storytelling with Naisha, which is set to be Bollywood’s first feature-length film with fully AI-powered visuals. Naisha, set to revolutionise the industry, is pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. The trailer just dropped, introducing the fully AI-generated lead characters, Naisha Bose and Zain Kapoor, in a gripping love story that transcends timelines and continents.

A gripping, AI-driven love story

Set to transform the Bollywood landscape of digital entertainment, Naisha integrates the latest AI technology to enhance storytelling, bridging the gap between artificial intelligence and human emotions. The official trailer teases breath-taking AI-powered visuals, a soul-stirring narrative, and a soundtrack that’s bound to top the charts.

Filmmaker Vivek Anchalia, the creator and director behind this groundbreaking project, brings his storytelling expertise yet again to the audiences. Known for directing Tikdam on Jio Hotstar and co-writing the Netflix Original Rajma Chawal, Anchalia envisions Naisha as a turning point in Bollywood’s AI adoption.

“With Naisha, we are combining the power of human storytelling and Indian music with the technological marvel that is AI to tell stories that cater to a wide audience. Cinema and digital entertainment have evolved through technology, but this is an entirely new frontier. AI allows us to push boundaries and make what was impossible yesterday possible today,” says Anchalia.

He further adds, "Naisha reflects today’s youth that is caught between liberation and rootedness. Through AI technology, we are exploring contemporary themes that resonate deeply with young Indians- abundance of choice, the quest for identity on the global stage, and the eternal search for meaningful connections."