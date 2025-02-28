‘Naisha’ trailer introduces India’s first AI-powered movie stars

AI is rewriting the rules of storytelling with Naisha, which is set to be Bollywood’s first feature-length film with fully AI-powered visuals. Naisha, set to revolutionise the industry, is pushing the boundaries of creativity and technology. The trailer just dropped, introducing the fully AI-generated lead characters, Naisha Bose and Zain Kapoor, in a gripping love story that transcends timelines and continents.
Set to transform the Bollywood landscape of digital entertainment, Naisha integrates the latest AI technology to enhance storytelling, bridging the gap between artificial intelligence and human emotions. The official trailer teases breath-taking AI-powered visuals, a soul-stirring narrative, and a soundtrack that’s bound to top the charts.
Filmmaker Vivek Anchalia, the creator and director behind this groundbreaking project, brings his storytelling expertise yet again to the audiences. Known for directing Tikdam on Jio Hotstar and co-writing the Netflix Original Rajma Chawal, Anchalia envisions Naisha as a turning point in Bollywood’s AI adoption.
“With Naisha, we are combining the power of human storytelling and Indian music with the technological marvel that is AI to tell stories that cater to a wide audience. Cinema and digital entertainment have evolved through technology, but this is an entirely new frontier. AI allows us to push boundaries and make what was impossible yesterday possible today,” says Anchalia.
He further adds, "Naisha reflects today’s youth that is caught between liberation and rootedness. Through AI technology, we are exploring contemporary themes that resonate deeply with young Indians- abundance of choice, the quest for identity on the global stage, and the eternal search for meaningful connections."
Naisha also features an extraordinary musical line-up enriched by the contributions of prominent industry veterans. Daniel B. George, the acclaimed original score director of Andhadhun, Johnny Gaddar, Merry Christmas, Bellbottom, Bawaal, and more, has composed two mesmerising tracks- Manmaniyaan and Ruhaniyaan, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi. Additionally, two other songs, Cheater Saiyaan and Jaane Kahan have been composed by Protijyoti Ghosh and Ujjwal Kashyap, respectively. These distinguished artistes have played a crucial role in elevating the film’s musical landscape.
The trailer introduces Naisha, a free-spirited Bengali-Mizo girl, and Zain, a rebellious rapper whose journey takes them across Kolkata, Paris, and Switzerland. Torn between their past and future, their reunion forces them to confront the realities of love, passion, and identity.
The movie is slated for release in May 2025, ushering in a new era of AI-driven cinema.