‘Sikandar’ teaser: Salman Khan’s intense avatar leaves fans excited

The much-anticipated film, directed by AR Murugadoss, is set for an Eid 2025 release
The teaser for Salman Khan’s upcoming action thriller Sikandar has finally dropped, creating a massive buzz among fans. Directed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, the film promises an intense blend of action, drama, and gripping storytelling.

Salman Khan plays a powerful yet enigmatic businessman, a role that showcases his signature larger-than-life persona. The teaser kicks off with his dialogue, “Daadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, dada ne Sanjay aur praja ne Raja Saab,” instantly setting the tone for a hard-hitting narrative.

Another striking line, “Insaaf nahi, saaf karne aaya hun,” hints at a character who takes justice into his own hands. The teaser is packed with high-energy fight sequences, from indoor brawls to street combat and even an intense scene aboard an airplane.

A standout dialogue, “Kayde mein raho… faide mein raho. Warna shamshaan ya kabristaan mein raho,” highlights the fearless attitude of Sikandar.

Rashmika Mandanna makes a grand entry in the teaser, adding intrigue to her on-screen chemistry with Salman. The film, set to release on March 28, 2025, marks Salman’s first collaboration with Murugadoss and a much-awaited reunion with producer Sajid Nadiadwala after Kick and Judwaa.

Adding to the excitement, the teaser also confirms that the trailer for Housefull 5 will be attached to the film’s release, making it a double treat for fans. With Sikandar, Salman Khan promises a high-voltage cinematic experience, making it one of 2025’s most awaited films.

