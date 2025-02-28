‘Sikandar’ teaser: Salman Khan’s intense avatar leaves fans excited

Salman Khan plays a powerful yet enigmatic businessman, a role that showcases his signature larger-than-life persona. The teaser kicks off with his dialogue, “Daadi ne naam Sikandar rakha tha, dada ne Sanjay aur praja ne Raja Saab,” instantly setting the tone for a hard-hitting narrative.

Another striking line, “Insaaf nahi, saaf karne aaya hun,” hints at a character who takes justice into his own hands. The teaser is packed with high-energy fight sequences, from indoor brawls to street combat and even an intense scene aboard an airplane.

A standout dialogue, “Kayde mein raho… faide mein raho. Warna shamshaan ya kabristaan mein raho,” highlights the fearless attitude of Sikandar.