Oscars 2025: Everything you need to know about ‘Emilia Pérez’, the most-nominated non-English film

The Oscars are just around the corner. Though numerous films are nominated, one that has really captured the limelight is Emilia Pérez. This Spanish musical by Jacques Audiard has broken records by securing an incredible 13 nominations, which makes it the most-nominated non-English language film in the history of the Oscars.
Emilia Pérez shatters nomination records at the Oscars
In the wake of Roma, which got 10 nominations in 2019, Emilia Pérez has broken a new record for foreign films. The movie got nominations in top categories, such as Best Picture, Best Director for Jacques Audiard, Best Actress for Karla Sofía Gascón, and Best Supporting Actress for Zoe Saldaña. It also got nominations for Best Adapted Screenplay, Best Music (Original Score), Best Cinematography, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best International Feature Film from France.
What is ‘Emilia Pérez’ about?
The movie is about Emilia Pérez (acted by Karla Sofía Gascón), a Mexican drug cartel kingpin (Called Juan Manitas Del Monte before surgery) who stages his own death so that he can get gender reassignment surgery. With the assistance of attorney Rita (Zoe Saldaña), Juan gets a new identity as Emilia and subsequently tries to redeem herself by reconnecting with her ex-wife, Jessi (Selena Gomez), and their children. Along the way, Emilia also experiences new love with Paz (Adriana Paz). The film interestingly combines crime, drama, and music, presenting a new kind of story for transformation and redemption.
A musical that redefines storytelling
Music is at the forefront of Emilia Pérez, with music by French musicians Clément Ducol and Camille. The score blends so well into the story that it changes along with the characters’ emotional arcs. One of the most memorable songs, El Mal, sung by Zoe Saldaña, was even performed with a live rock band to add to its raw energy. Selena Gomez’s singing of Mi Camino was also rewritten to more accurately capture her character’s evolution.
A divided reception
Emilia Pérez met with criticism in Mexico. For instance, many criticized the movie as stereotypical and exploiting Mexico’s real-life tragedies surrounding its current drug war. Furthermore, that the movie is not made in Mexico itself, but on the sets in a Parisian studio, further sparks criticism.
Set in Mexico, shot in Paris
Although the film is set in Mexico, Emilia Pérez was primarily shot in a Paris studio. Director Jacques Audiard recreated locations such as Mexico City, London, and Tel Aviv using intricate backdrops and photographic plates shot on location.
Karla Sofía Gascón’s historic nomination and controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón's Best Actress nomination is historic as she is the first openly transgender woman to be nominated in this category. Nevertheless, previous controversial tweets of the actress prompted a temporary Oscar campaigning pullout. Still, Netflix has reportedly persisted in backing her attendance at the awards.
Emilia Pérez’s road to the Oscars
After its successful theatrical run and Netflix release, Emilia Pérez has managed to win audiences from around the globe over. Having already taken home four Golden Globes, with Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy among them, it is a definite Oscar favourite.
Whether it will sweep the Oscars or encounter opposition thanks to the controversies swirling around it is yet to be known, but one thing is clear—Emilia Pérez has already made history.