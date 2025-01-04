‘Black Warrant’ set to give a glimpse into the dark realities of Tihar Jail

Makers kick off the new year with the gripping trailer of upcoming prison drama, Black Warrant. Set to premiere on January 10, this intense series takes viewers inside Tihar Jail through the eyes of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta, played by Zahan Kapoor.
Inspired by the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury, the series offers a raw look at the power dynamics, politics, and survival strategies inside India’s largest prison. Alongside Sunil, played by Zahan, two fellow jailers navigate the treacherous environment while dealing with dangerous inmates and systemic corruption.
The ensemble cast includes Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sidhant Gupta, and Anurag Thakur, with special appearances by Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajendra Gupta.
Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, Satyanshu Singh, and a team of filmmakers, Black Warrant promises a deeply personal and layered narrative. Motwane described the series as an opportunity to explore the complexities of a hidden world, blending brutality with moments of humanity.
Produced by Applause Entertainment in collaboration with Andolan Productions and Confluence Media, Black Warrant is Netflix’s first major release of the year. The trailer hints at a gritty and high-stakes drama that delves into the lives of prisoners, officers, and the fragile line between justice and survival.