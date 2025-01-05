Cinema

Golden Globes 2025: What to expect from Hollywood’s first big award show of the year

In India, viewers can catch the live broadcast on Lionsgate Play at 5:30 am on January 6
Barry Adelman, from left, Nikki Glaser, Helen Hoehne, and Glenn Weiss roll out the red carpet during the 82nd Golden Globes press preview on Thursday
Barry Adelman, from left, Nikki Glaser, Helen Hoehne, and Glenn Weiss roll out the red carpet during the 82nd Golden Globes press preview on ThursdayRichard Shotwell via AP
Published on
Updated on
3 min read

The 82nd Golden Globes, set to air Sunday at 8 pm EST ( 5:30 am on Monday in India), aim to bring back the playful energy of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Last year’s comeback edition, hosted by Jo Koy, faced criticism but achieved a critical win in ratings, drawing approximately 10 million viewers.

This year, comedian Nikki Glaser takes the stage as host at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed via Paramount+. In India, viewers can catch the live broadcast on Lionsgate Play at 5:30 am on January 6.

While the nominees may lack the blockbuster appeal of last year’s Oppenheimer and Barbie, the star-studded lineup includes Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Selena Gomez.

Jacques Audiard's musical Emilia Pérez leads with 10 nominations, followed by Brady Corbet's The Brutalist with seven, and Edward Berger's Conclave with six. Popular TV series contenders include The Bear, Shogun, and Only Murders in the Building.

Key Highlights to Watch

1. Will Timothée Chalamet Win His First Globe?

Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown
Timothée Chalamet in A Complete Unknown@AppleMusic- X

The best actor in the drama category is fiercely competitive, with contenders like Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), and Timothée for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. A win could kickstart Timothée’s Oscar buzz.

2. Wicked vs. Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande in Wicked (L); Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez (R)
Ariana Grande in Wicked (L); Selena Gomez in Emilia Pérez (R)

While Emilia Pérez is favoured for best comedy or musical, Wicked also competes for top honours and could secure wins for its stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

3. Political Undercurrents

Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice
Sebastian Stan in The Apprentice

With Hollywood’s ongoing tensions with former President Donald Trump, the ceremony could take a political turn, especially with The Apprentice, a drama about young Trump, garnering multiple nominations.

4. Historic Nominations: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light

A scene form All We Imagine as Light
A scene form All We Imagine as Light

Adding to the diversity of this year’s nominations, filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light earned two nominations—Best Director and Best Non-English Language Film. After its historic win at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival's Grand Prix award, the film continues to make waves on the global stage.

5. Oscar Contenders Emerging

@TheAcademy- X

In an unpredictable awards season, a strong showing at the Globes could position films like Conclave or The Brutalist as frontrunners for the Oscars.

The Golden Globes remain a pivotal event, offering glitz, drama, and potential surprises in Hollywood’s awards calendar.

Barry Adelman, from left, Nikki Glaser, Helen Hoehne, and Glenn Weiss roll out the red carpet during the 82nd Golden Globes press preview on Thursday
Golden Globes 2025: Star-studded lineup, honourees and exclusive highlights

Related Stories

No stories found.
X
Indulgexpress
www.indulgexpress.com