Golden Globes 2025: What to expect from Hollywood’s first big award show of the year

The 82nd Golden Globes, set to air Sunday at 8 pm EST ( 5:30 am on Monday in India), aim to bring back the playful energy of past ceremonies hosted by icons like Ricky Gervais or Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. Last year’s comeback edition, hosted by Jo Koy, faced criticism but achieved a critical win in ratings, drawing approximately 10 million viewers.
This year, comedian Nikki Glaser takes the stage as host at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event will be broadcast live on CBS and streamed via Paramount+. In India, viewers can catch the live broadcast on Lionsgate Play at 5:30 am on January 6.
While the nominees may lack the blockbuster appeal of last year’s Oppenheimer and Barbie, the star-studded lineup includes Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Angelina Jolie, Daniel Craig, Denzel Washington, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, and Selena Gomez.
Jacques Audiard's musical Emilia Pérez leads with 10 nominations, followed by Brady Corbet's The Brutalist with seven, and Edward Berger's Conclave with six. Popular TV series contenders include The Bear, Shogun, and Only Murders in the Building.
1. Will Timothée Chalamet Win His First Globe?
The best actor in the drama category is fiercely competitive, with contenders like Ralph Fiennes (Conclave), Adrien Brody (The Brutalist), and Timothée for his portrayal of Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. A win could kickstart Timothée’s Oscar buzz.
2. Wicked vs. Emilia Pérez
While Emilia Pérez is favoured for best comedy or musical, Wicked also competes for top honours and could secure wins for its stars, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.
3. Political Undercurrents
With Hollywood’s ongoing tensions with former President Donald Trump, the ceremony could take a political turn, especially with The Apprentice, a drama about young Trump, garnering multiple nominations.
4. Historic Nominations: Payal Kapadia’s All We Imagine as Light
Adding to the diversity of this year’s nominations, filmmaker Payal Kapadia's All We Imagine as Light earned two nominations—Best Director and Best Non-English Language Film. After its historic win at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival's Grand Prix award, the film continues to make waves on the global stage.
5. Oscar Contenders Emerging
In an unpredictable awards season, a strong showing at the Globes could position films like Conclave or The Brutalist as frontrunners for the Oscars.
The Golden Globes remain a pivotal event, offering glitz, drama, and potential surprises in Hollywood’s awards calendar.