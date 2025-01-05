Nicole Kidman honours her late mother in an emotional speech at Palm Springs Film Festival

Nicole Kidman delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late mother at the 36th annual Palm Springs Film Festival, dedicating her International Star Award to her. Fighting back tears, Nicole said, “I feel my momma right now. This is for you, momma.” Her mother passed away shortly after attended the Venice Film Festival to promote Babygirl.

Expressing gratitude, Nicole added, “Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom. My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.”