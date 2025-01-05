Nicole Kidman honours her late mother in an emotional speech at Palm Springs Film Festival
Nicole Kidman delivered a heartfelt tribute to her late mother at the 36th annual Palm Springs Film Festival, dedicating her International Star Award to her. Fighting back tears, Nicole said, “I feel my momma right now. This is for you, momma.” Her mother passed away shortly after attended the Venice Film Festival to promote Babygirl.
Expressing gratitude, Nicole added, “Thank you for giving me the chance to say, 'This is for my mom. My whole career has been for my mom and my dad, who are not here now. I'm still going to keep working and giving to the world because I love what I do and I love you all and I'm so grateful for the privilege to be a part of the film community.”
Jamie Lee Curtis, Nicole’s Scarpetta co-star, presented her with the prestigious award during the intimate gala in Palm Springs, California. The event marked the beginning of Hollywood’s award season, recognising top industry talents.
Other prominent attendees included Adrien Brody, Zoe Saldaña, Isabella Rossellini, and Angelina Jolie, who received the Desert Palm Achievement Award-Actress for her role as opera singer Maria Callas in Maria. In her acceptance speech, Angelina, reflecting on personal challenges, thanked her children for their support, saying, “I am more myself because of you.”
Colman Domingo, honoured with the Spotlight Award, shared how art transformed his life, drawing parallels to his film Sing Sing. “Art saves lives. It saved mine. It will save yours,” he said. Timothée Chalamet, receiving the Chairman Award, reflected on his career clarity, citing Bob Dylan, whom he portrays in A Complete Unknown, as a major influence.
The evening blended sentiment with humour. Jennifer Coolidge presented Ariana Grande with the Rising Star award, quipping, “Hasn’t Ariana already risen?” Grande humorously thanked her “good friends Botox and Juvederm.” Meanwhile, Kieran Culkin joked about winning a Breakthrough Award-Actor after over three decades in the industry, saying, “Perfect time to get my breakthrough award.”
Other honorees included Mikey Madison for Anora, Adrien Brody for Desert Palm Achievement Award-Actor, and the ensemble cast of Conclave. The festival’s Vanguard Award went to Emilia Pérez, with Alan Cumming praising its originality.
The stars will now head to Los Angeles for the Golden Globe Awards, continuing the whirlwind award season.