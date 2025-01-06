‘Ei Raat Tomar Amar’ teaser: Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt pair up for an unmissable love saga

The narrative of the film revolves around a couple navigating the complexities of love, where shared silence and unresolved feelings play a central role. The film poses a compelling question: ss love a lifetime commitment or just a habit born of years together?

Set against the backdrop of delicate emotions and layered storytelling, Ei Raat Tomar Amar is elevated by the stellar performances of two legends of Bengali cinema. Aparna Sen and Anjan Dutt’s chemistry is palpable, and the teaser hints at a mature narrative that resonates with audiences of all ages. With music by Indraadip Das Gupta and a visual palette crafted by Roadshow Films, the teaser's aesthetics complement its emotional depth. The film is produced under the banner of SVF and Hoichoi Studios, ensuring a cinematic experience to look forward to.