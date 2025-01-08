Classic films born from Broadway hits

The seamless blend of theater and film has long enriched the world of storytelling, with many iconic movies finding their roots in Broadway hits. These adaptations capture the energy of live performances while bringing stories to a global audience through the magic of cinema. Here, we celebrate some timeless classics that transitioned from stage to screen, leaving an indelible mark on entertainment history.

One of the most celebrated examples is West Side Story (1961), adapted from the groundbreaking 1957 Broadway musical. A modern retelling of Romeo and Juliet, the film showcased Leonard Bernstein’s electrifying score and Jerome Robbins’ choreography, winning 10 Academy Awards and redefining the movie musical genre.

Another unforgettable adaptation is My Fair Lady (1964), based on the Broadway hit that itself drew inspiration from George Bernard Shaw’s Pygmalion. With Audrey Hepburn as Eliza Doolittle and Rex Harrison reprising his stage role as Professor Higgins, the film’s opulent sets, stunning costumes, and memorable songs like I Could Have Danced All Night earned it eight Oscars, including Best Picture.