Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia’s debut film ‘Shaunki Sardar’ set for a May 2025 release

Television sensation Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to make her big-screen debut with the Punjabi film Shaunki Sardar, releasing on May 16. The actress, who rose to fame through her notable roles on TV and her stint in reality shows, shared her excitement about the milestone on social media, unveiling the film's official poster.
Directed by Dheeraj Kedarnath Rattan, Shaunki Sardar is a vibrant celebration of Punjab’s rich culture, traditions, and values. The film features Punjabi music icon Guru Randhawa and legendary singer-actor Babbu Maan in pivotal roles, alongside Nimrit.
Expressing her enthusiasm, Nimrit said, “This is an incredibly special moment for me. Working on Shaunki Sardar has been a journey of growth and gratitude. Sharing the screen with Guru Randhawa and Babbu Maan has been a surreal experience—they brought so much energy and inspiration to the set. I can't wait for audiences to witness this labor of love. This story is close to my heart, and I believe it will resonate with audiences on a profound level.”
With a promising star cast and a storyline that celebrates Punjabi heritage, the film has already piqued the interest of fans.