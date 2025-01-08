Reloaded version of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to be released on January 11

The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, is set to return to cinemas with a reloaded version featuring 20 minutes of additional footage. The updated version will be available from January 11, as announced by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on social media.
The production team shared,“#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY.”
Since its release, Pushpa 2: The Rule has shattered records, cementing its place as the biggest film of 2024. The movie became a cultural phenomenon, amassing over INR 1800 crore globally and inaugurating the INR 800 crore club for Hindi films.
On Monday, the makers revealed that the film had grossed INR 1831 crore worldwide in just 32 days, making it the highest-grossing film in Indian cinema history.
The storyline follows Pushpa Raj, a man who rises from losing everything to becoming the head of a powerful syndicate dealing in the illegal trade of red sandalwood. Directed by Sukumar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, with its intense narrative and standout performances resonating strongly with audiences.
Released on December 5, 2024, Pushpa 2: The Rule marks the second installment of the Pushpa trilogy. The reloaded version promises to reignite the wildfire, offering fans an even more intense cinematic experience with its extended runtime. Fans eagerly await this updated release, ready to relive the phenomenon that has taken Indian cinema by storm.
