Reloaded version of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ to be released on January 11

The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar and starring Allu Arjun, is set to return to cinemas with a reloaded version featuring 20 minutes of additional footage. The updated version will be available from January 11, as announced by the production house Mythri Movie Makers on social media.

The production team shared,“#Pushpa2TheRule RELOADED VERSION with 20 minutes of added footage will play in cinemas from 11th January. The WILDFIRE gets extra FIERY.”