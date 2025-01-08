Sudhanshu Rai’s ‘Baida’ to mark the big screen debut of fictional character Dr Shekhawat

Even as the world of Indian fiction is filled with unforgettable characters, there are only a handful like Detective Boomrah, Byomkesh Bakshi and Feluda that have made it to the silver screen. Joining the league of extraordinary fictional characters appearing on the silver screen in 2025 is Dr Shekhawat, a larger-than-life character conceived by Sudhanshu Rai, actor, filmmaker and storyteller for sci-fi, detective, thriller and horror stories.

Baida, a sci-fi supernatural film releasing in theatres in March, will mark the on-screen debut of Dr Shekhawat, who is already popular across FM Radio, YouTube and other audio platforms. Baida has been directed by Puneet Sharma, whose previous outing Chintaa Mani had received rave reviews.

Actor Tarun Khanna, who became a household name with the portrayal of Mahadev, will be seen essaying the role of Dr Shekhawat. When the protagonist of the story, a former spy, gets entrapped inside the dark world of a man, who has defied the cycle of time and death, bearing sinister abilities, he looks up to Dr Shekhawat to seek answers that delve into the supernatural space. The perfect combination of brain and brawn, Dr Shekhawat as a character is also absolutely charismatic and has great physical prowess.