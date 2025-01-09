Oscars 2025 nominations delayed, voting extended by 2 days due to Los Angeles wildfires

The Academy has extended the deadline for Oscar nomination voting by two days, citing the ongoing Southern California wildfires. Voting, which began on January 8, was initially scheduled to close on January 12 but will now end on January 14. Consequently, the announcement of nominations has been postponed from January 17 to January 19.

According to reports, in an email to members, Academy CEO Bill Kramer expressed condolences, stating, "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. Many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."