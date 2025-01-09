Oscars 2025 nominations delayed, voting extended by 2 days due to Los Angeles wildfires

The Academy has extended the deadline for Oscar nomination voting by two days, citing the ongoing Southern California wildfires. Voting, which began on January 8, was initially scheduled to close on January 12 but will now end on January 14. Consequently, the announcement of nominations has been postponed from January 17 to January 19.
According to reports, in an email to members, Academy CEO Bill Kramer expressed condolences, stating, "We want to offer our deepest condolences to those who have been impacted by the devastating fires across Southern California. Many of our members and industry colleagues live and work in the Los Angeles area, and we are thinking of you."
The fires have also disrupted various Academy events. The International Feature Shortlist Screening, scheduled for January 10, has been delayed, while the Sound Branch Bake-Off and Makeup Artists & Hairstylists Branch Bake-Offs planned for January 11 in Los Angeles and New York have been cancelled. Similarly, the Visual Effects Branch Bake-Offs in Los Angeles and the Bay Area have been called off.
The fires have led to the postponement or cancellation of numerous Los Angeles-area premieres. Amazon MGM Studios and Universal Studios cancelled their Tuesday premieres of Unstoppable and Wolf Man, while Paramount and Max followed suit, scrapping Wednesday events for Better Man and The Pitt.
Conan O’Brien is confirmed as the host for the 2025 Oscars ceremony, scheduled for March 2, marking a return of the celebrated event.