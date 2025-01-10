Wim Wenders embarks on his maiden King Of The Road – The India Tour

In his own words, Wim Wenders expresses his excitement: “In all my travels around the world, it seems astonishing that somehow, India fell off the map. It’s a country rich in landscapes and images to explore, and cinema here is like a religion. I’ve long admired the Film Heritage Foundation’s work in preserving India’s cinematic heritage, so I’m thrilled to bring my films to Indian audiences. I look forward to sharing my works with them, and who knows what creative sparks might emerge from my time on the road in India.”

Beyond the retrospective, Wenders will extend his stay in India, using the country’s diverse landscapes—Rajasthan and Kerala—as inspiration for new work. Filming on location until March 1st, 2025, Wenders will continue his journey of exploration, blending his established cinematic past with the fresh inspiration drawn from India’s rich culture and breathtaking vistas. This remarkable juxtaposition between the retrospective and new film creation further deepens the experience for audiences, who will witness both a reflection on Wenders’ enduring legacy and the birth of new cinematic material.

THE ITINERARY

1. Mumbai - February 5 to 9, 2025. At Regal Cinema & PVR Inox Metro

2. Pune - February 21 to 23, 2025. At National Film Archive of India (NFAI)

3. Thiruvananthapuram - February 10 to 11, 2025. At Sree and Nila Cinemas, Kairali Complex Kairali Complex

4. Kolkata - February 16 to 19, 2025. At Nandan & Basusree

5. New Delhi - February 20 to 22, 2025. At PVR Plaza, Connaught Place & Stein Auditorium, Habitat Centre

FILM SCREENINGS