Actor Ishaa Saha discusses her character Riya in Joydeep Mukherjee’s ‘Oporichito’
The hardworking and versatile actor Ishaa Saha is currently shooting for her next project, Bibi Bakshi, directed by Joydeep Mukherjee. With her film Oporichito (also directed by Joydeep) garnering rave reviews, Isha discusses her upcoming movie and shares insights into what she seeks in a compelling thriller.
Excerpts:
Tell us about your character in Oporichito.
In the film, I play Riya, wife of Ranjan Ghosal, the victim, played by Ritwick Chakraborty. After the accident, Ranjan forgets everything, and one fine day, Riya arrives and says she is his wife, trying to make him remember and convince him. Is she hatching a plan to kill Ranjan, as the latter feels, or is it something else that gets revealed in the film?
As an audience member and an actor, what do you find most striking in a thriller?
How crisply it has been edited makes a lot of difference. All of us love to watch things that move at a quick pace. The faster the plot moves in a thriller, the more interesting it gets, and your mind starts thinking like a police or detective, trying to solve it. If one successfully glues the audience to the screen, then the job is done, especially at a time when our attention span is low. And, of course, the story and the storytelling make a lot of difference.
Is Bibi Bakshi about a female detective?
I won’t call Bibi a detective. She’s a young constable but is very sharp and smart. think, in general, women are a little sharper. They are always thinking or trying to find out something. am no different from my onscreen character Jhinuk (from the Sona Da film series). Need to find out about something or someone? We will do our research and get you concrete answers. We are all detectives in that sense.
Do you think the thriller genre is overused?
Even if it is, what can you possibly do? If the audience loves it, then they will definitely be made. And across the globe, people are liking it. Whenever I open any app, I check which thriller series I can watch. Bengalis especially have a deep connection with thrillers. We have grown up reading and watching so many iconic characters and thriller series.