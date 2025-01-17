The first look of the sci-fi film ‘Baida’ is all goosebumps, transports you to a different world

India’s favourite storyteller Sudhanshu Rai marked Makar Sankranti with the official first-look video of his much-anticipated upcoming sci-fi supernatural thriller film Baida. Truly a never-seen-before experience, the first reveal from the film, a 55-second video, will transport you to a completely different and intriguing world, consisting of abandoned cottages, lanterns, forests and a web of illusions.

With the official unveiling of the first-look video, the makers of the film, Sudhanshu Rai and director Puneet Sharma, have also announced that Baida will hit cinema halls across India on March 21, 2025.

Baida is set to be the first-of-its-kind sci-fi supernatural thriller set in the backdrop of India’s Hindi heartland. The film is based on one of Sudhanshu’s most popular audio stories that has been a favourite among his fans and listeners.