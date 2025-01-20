Makers drop teaser for Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi’s chaotic wedding adventure

Makers are all set to brighten Valentine’s Day with Dhoom Dhaam, a rollercoaster comedy starring Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi. Directed by Rishab Seth and produced by B62 Studios and Jio Studios, the film premieres exclusively on Netflix on February 14.
Set against the backdrop of a wedding night, Dhoom Dhaam flips the traditional ‘happily ever after’ story into an action-packed adventure. Yami Gautam Dhar plays Koyal, a free-spirited wild child, while Pratik Gandhi takes on the role of Veer, a shy, animal-loving veterinarian. The plot thickens when their wedding night turns chaotic, leading to a series of hilarious chases, quirky encounters and unexpected twists. With equal parts humour and heart, the film promises a unique mix of action and romance, making it an ideal watch for date night.
Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios shared their excitement about creating a high-energy story that blends comedy, chaos and romance. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios echoed their sentiments, calling Dhoom Dhaam a ‘surprise package’ with stellar performances by Yami and Pratik. As Koyal and Veer navigate through a night of madness, Dhoom Dhaam promises laughter, thrills and warmth.