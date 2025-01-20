Makers drop teaser for Yami Gautam Dhar and Pratik Gandhi’s chaotic wedding adventure

Set against the backdrop of a wedding night, Dhoom Dhaam flips the traditional ‘happily ever after’ story into an action-packed adventure. Yami Gautam Dhar plays Koyal, a free-spirited wild child, while Pratik Gandhi takes on the role of Veer, a shy, animal-loving veterinarian. The plot thickens when their wedding night turns chaotic, leading to a series of hilarious chases, quirky encounters and unexpected twists. With equal parts humour and heart, the film promises a unique mix of action and romance, making it an ideal watch for date night.

Producers Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar of B62 Studios shared their excitement about creating a high-energy story that blends comedy, chaos and romance. Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios echoed their sentiments, calling Dhoom Dhaam a ‘surprise package’ with stellar performances by Yami and Pratik. As Koyal and Veer navigate through a night of madness, Dhoom Dhaam promises laughter, thrills and warmth.