I thought it was a joke until my first reading: Tillotama Shome opens up about joining 'Paatal Lok 2'

Tillotama Shome, who will be portraying SP Meghna Barua in Paatal Lok Season 2, shared that when she was initially offered the role, she thought it was a joke.

Reflecting on her unexpected journey into the franchise, she said, "I truly believe it was a matter of chance that I watched the show, became a fan, and ended up being a part of its second season."

She went on to explain that for the longest time, she believed the offer was unreal, until her first reading of the script.

"It all felt like a dream sequence in my mind. When I walked into that long table read and saw how passionate and engaged everyone was — from the writer and director to the production designer and music director — I realized that each person contributed something special. That’s what made the show what it is today," Tillotama recalled.

Excited to portray a female cop from Nagaland, she remembered feeling breathless with excitement during the initial table reads.

Paatal Lok Season 2 follows Hathi Ram Chaudhary as he faces uncharted territory, pushing his resilience and morality to the limit.

As he battles a brutal criminal underworld and confronts his inner demons, the lines between duty and obsession begin to blur, forcing him to confront his deepest fears.

Directed by Avinash Arun Dhaware and produced by Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films, the show features a stellar cast, including Jaideep Ahlawat, Ishwak Singh, Tillotama Shome, and Gul Panag. Paatal Lok Season 2 is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India.

Tillotama's acting career began with a supporting role in Mira Nair's Monsoon Wedding. She has since starred in films like A Death in the Gunj and Lust Stories 2, as well as television series such as Delhi Crime and The Night Manager.