Rasha Thadani shares BTS videos from debut film ‘Azaad’

Rasha Thadani recently gave fans a glimpse into the making of her debut film, Azaad. The actress shared behind-the-scenes videos on her Instagram, highlighting the hard work and fun moments on set. Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the action-adventure film features a stellar cast, including Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, and Piyush Mishra. It also marks the debut of Ajay Devgn’s nephew, Aaman Devgan.
The latest video shared by Rasha shows her performing various scenes, offering a sneak peek into the effort that went into her first project. Released on January 17, Azaad has received a mixed response from audiences but has been praised for its grandeur and visual appeal.
Rasha’s debut has generated buzz, with fans lauding her enthusiasm and presence. The young actress has expressed her commitment to honing her skills and delivering better performances in the future. With her first step into Bollywood, Rasha seems determined to carve her own path in the industry. Fans are already looking forward to her next project, eager to see her growth as an actor.