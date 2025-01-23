Robert Pattinson reveals he almost quit acting after Covid and Hollywood strikes
In a recent interview, Robert Pattinson revealed that he nearly quit acting a couple of years ago. He shared that the unsettling and uncertain atmosphere in the film industry, brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Hollywood strikes, were the key factors influencing his decision.
Robert, who was last seen portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022), talked about why he and much of Hollywood felt that "cinema was dying."
When asked about his upcoming release, he shared his thoughts, saying, “It’s strange because the last few years for the film industry, starting with Covid and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying—and quite convincingly. I was almost completely turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying.”
However, Robert's decision remained just a thought that never materialised. What followed the pandemic and the strikes brought him a renewed sense of optimism.
"Looking at the last few months, there’s been a flurry of very ambitious movies. I feel like the films that will be nominated for Oscars this year are going to be really interesting, and it seems like there’s suddenly a new batch of directors that audiences are excited about as well," he shared.
Robert also mentioned the films that reignited his passion for cinema, including The Brutalist and Anora.
Robert is gearing up for his next release, Mickey 17, directed by Bong Joon-ho, which is slated for a March 2025 premiere. Additionally, he is set to star in the romantic drama The Drama alongside Zendaya and the thriller Die, My Love with Jennifer Lawrence. Rumours also suggest that he may appear in Christopher Nolan's next project, an adaptation of Homer's Odyssey.