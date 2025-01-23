Robert Pattinson reveals he almost quit acting after Covid and Hollywood strikes

Robert, who was last seen portraying Bruce Wayne/Batman in Matt Reeves' The Batman (2022), talked about why he and much of Hollywood felt that "cinema was dying."

When asked about his upcoming release, he shared his thoughts, saying, “It’s strange because the last few years for the film industry, starting with Covid and then the strikes, everyone was constantly saying cinema is dying—and quite convincingly. I was almost completely turned off. It actually started to get a little worrying.”