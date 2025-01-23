‘You can’t keep all that noise in mind’: Triptii Dimri responds to criticism for her ‘Animal’ and ‘Bad Newz’ roles

Triptii Dimri’s performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal significantly boosted her visibility in Bollywood, bringing her into the mainstream spotlight. While her role garnered considerable attention, it also attracted criticism, which the actress has now addressed with a mature perspective.
In a recent interview, Triptii discussed the scrutiny she faced for her roles in both Animal and Bad Newz, making it clear that she stands by her choices. She emphasised her commitment to giving her best to every character and story that interests her.
“I am someone who wants to give 100 percent," she stated. "If it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We won’t always be liked by everybody…You can’t keep all that noise in mind. You have to follow your heart and do things that you feel are right. Tomorrow, you may look back and think it was a mistake, but in that moment, you were being truthful.”
Triptii also addressed the perception that she is intentionally trying to distance herself from a perceived ‘overtly sexualised’ image, firmly denying such claims.
She explained that her primary focus is on exploring diverse characters to avoid stagnation and maintain creative satisfaction. “I am going with the flow. The aim is to play different characters because I don’t want to go to a set and feel bored. I don’t want to show up and think, ‘I know this.’ I want to feel challenged, to wonder, ‘How will this happen?’—and then make it happen. I need to feel satisfied as an actor when I go home.”
Explaining her decision to take on the role of Zoya in Animal, Triptii stated that she was drawn to the opportunity to portray a different kind of character, a motivation she also cited for her role as Vidya in Rajkummar Rao’s Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video.
Recent rumours suggested that Triptii was dropped from Kartik Aaryan’s Aashiqui 3 due to her on-screen image. However, the film's director, Anurag Basu, refuted these claims in an interview, confirming that these reports were "not true."
Looking ahead, Triptii has several exciting projects lined up. She is currently focused on Vishal Bhardwaj’s Arjun Ustara, which will now star Shahid Kapoor instead of Kartik Aaryan. She is also set to begin shooting for Dharma Productions’ Dhadak 2, directed by Shazia Iqbal, where she will star opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi.