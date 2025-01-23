‘You can’t keep all that noise in mind’: Triptii Dimri responds to criticism for her ‘Animal’ and ‘Bad Newz’ roles

Triptii Dimri’s performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal significantly boosted her visibility in Bollywood, bringing her into the mainstream spotlight. While her role garnered considerable attention, it also attracted criticism, which the actress has now addressed with a mature perspective.

In a recent interview, Triptii discussed the scrutiny she faced for her roles in both Animal and Bad Newz, making it clear that she stands by her choices. She emphasised her commitment to giving her best to every character and story that interests her.

“I am someone who wants to give 100 percent," she stated. "If it works, it works, and if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. We won’t always be liked by everybody…You can’t keep all that noise in mind. You have to follow your heart and do things that you feel are right. Tomorrow, you may look back and think it was a mistake, but in that moment, you were being truthful.”