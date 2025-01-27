Why ‘Rang De Basanti’ remains relevant 19 years later

It’s been 19 years since Rang De Basanti first graced the silver screen, yet its impact remains the same. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film redefined Indian cinema. The film blends patriotic narrative with themes of friendship, courage and self-realisation. With a gripping plot, powerful performances by Aamir Khan, Siddharth, R. Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan and one of the best soundtracks by A.R. Rahman, it connected with audiences at a deeply emotional level. Even 19 years later, Rang De Basanti remains a beacon of hope and a call to action. As we revisit this cult classic, here are five lessons the film has left behind that are as relevant today as they were in 2006.
Rang De Basanti celebrates the energy and potential of the youth of the country. The story follows a group of carefree friends who awaken to their responsibilities when they witness injustice. Their transformation from indifferent bystanders to change-makers reminds us of the revolutionary power of youth when ignited by purpose. The film serves as a wake-up call, urging young minds to challenge apathy and stand for what is right.
At its heart, the film sheds light on the power of solidarity. Despite coming from different backgrounds, the group of friends finds strength in their shared mission to combat corruption. Their unity becomes their greatest weapon against a system plagued by injustice. Rang De Basanti reinforces the message that collective action can create ripples of change, no matter how insurmountable the odds appear.
The film’s iconic dialogue, “Koi bhi desh perfect nahi hota, usse behatar banana padta hai” (No country is perfect; we have to make it perfect), underscores the need for self-driven change. The characters’ journey from passive critics to active participants highlights the importance of taking responsibility for societal transformation. It’s a call to introspect and realise that change starts with individual actions.
One of the most touching aspects of Rang De Basanti is its emphasis on the possibility of reinvention. The characters may initially seem flawed or disillusioned, but their journeys demonstrate that it’s never too late to evolve. Whether it’s addressing past mistakes or embracing new ideals, the film reminds us that growth has no age limit.
Change is rarely convenient or comfortable—a fact the film portrays with brutal honesty. The characters confront harsh realities about their nation and their own lives, choosing to act despite the sacrifices it entails. Rang De Basanti inspires us to face challenges head-on, reminding us that true progress often demands courage and resilience.