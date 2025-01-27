Sharvari shines in a black sari paired with a unique upcycled jacket

Bollywood actor Sharvari made a memorable appearance at the 25th-anniversary celebration of the iconic fashion label Sabyasachi. The Maharaj actress turned heads in a striking black sari by Sabyasachi, elevated by a custom upcycled denim jacket featuring archival embroidery.
Sharvari complemented her ethnic look with understated shimmery makeup and elegant gold earrings. Her hair was styled half-open, adding a touch of effortless charm to her ensemble.
Sharing her excitement on Instagram, Sharvari wrote, "An incredible honour to be at the 25th anniversary of the legend of Indian fashion, Sabyasachi...To commemorate his 25th anniversary, the mother of fashion & my favvv Anaita Shroff Adajania (@anaitashroffadajania) designed a distinctive custom upcycled jacket that seamlessly blended denim with archival embroidery from the iconic Sabyasachi brand, and we styled it with a saree from Sabyasachi’s current collection!! This is our humble tribute to the legacy of Sabyasachi."
Sharvari recently visited the Mayureshwar Temple in Morgaon, Maharashtra, on January 19 to seek blessings. The actress shared her faith-filled moment on Instagram Stories, posting pictures of herself offering prayers. She captioned them, "Prayers are always answered... Just have faith."
On the work front, Sharvari is gearing up for her next big release, Alpha, where she shares the screen with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy thriller is the latest addition to the Yash Raj Films spy universe. The movie follows the journey of two fearless female agents who undertake a high-stakes mission to protect their nation. Icelandic actor Einar Haraldsson is also part of the core cast. Alpha is set to release in cinemas on December 25.