Sharvari shines in a black sari paired with a unique upcycled jacket

Sharvari recently visited the Mayureshwar Temple in Morgaon, Maharashtra, on January 19 to seek blessings. The actress shared her faith-filled moment on Instagram Stories, posting pictures of herself offering prayers. She captioned them, "Prayers are always answered... Just have faith."

On the work front, Sharvari is gearing up for her next big release, Alpha, where she shares the screen with Alia Bhatt. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the spy thriller is the latest addition to the Yash Raj Films spy universe. The movie follows the journey of two fearless female agents who undertake a high-stakes mission to protect their nation. Icelandic actor Einar Haraldsson is also part of the core cast. Alpha is set to release in cinemas on December 25.