Deepika Padukone stuns in a striking monochromatic look as she walks the ramp at Sabyasachi’s 25th-anniversary show

Deepika Padukone, known for her impeccable style and ability to carry any look with grace, recently made a powerful return to the runway. The actress walked for renowned designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's 25th-anniversary celebration, marking her first runway appearance since becoming a mother.
For this special occasion, Deepika donned a sophisticated, monochromatic white outfit, showcasing Sabyasachi’s signature blend of opulence and modern design. The ensemble consisted of tailored white trousers paired with a simple yet elegant white tank top. An oversized white trench coat completed the look, creating a striking silhouette that exuded confidence and power.
The actress enhanced her outfit with carefully chosen accessories. She opted for hoop earrings and layered necklaces, including a dazzling ruby-and-diamond choker and a delicate cross pendant.
A collection of matching bracelets adorned her wrist, providing a contrast to the sleek black leather gloves that added a touch of edgy sophistication. A vintage-inspired headband and a pair of chic glasses added a touch of old Hollywood glamour to the contemporary attire.
Deepika’s makeup further amplified the dramatic effect. She sported bold smokey eyes, accentuated with highlighter, rosy cheeks, and defined lashes. A vibrant red lipstick completed the makeup look, adding a pop of color to the monochromatic ensemble. Her hair was styled in a relaxed, messy updo, further enhancing the overall air of effortless chic.
This runway appearance marked not only Deepika's return to work after welcoming her daughter, Dua, but also highlighted her long-standing relationship with Sabyasachi and his designs. The show itself was a grand celebration of the designer's 25 years in the fashion industry.