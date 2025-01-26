Saif Ali Khan steps out of home for first time post-surgery amid tightened security

Following a harrowing home invasion on January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan was seen in public for the first time since his discharge from Lilavati Hospital. The actor, who underwent surgery after being stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence, returned home on January 21. On Sunday, he was photographed leaving his home with heightened security.
Footage captured by paparazzi and shared on social media showed Saif exiting his Bandra residence accompanied by his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.
Kareena, dressed casually in a grey sweatshirt and cap, walked ahead of her husband and entered a waiting car. Saif followed, wearing jeans and a blue shirt, surrounded by security personnel. A second vehicle trailed behind as they departed.
Saif was hospitalised on January 16 and spent 5 days in the hospital. Medical staff at Lilavati Hospital revealed that the actor suffered a spinal fluid leak upon arrival, necessitating a five-hour surgical procedure. He was subsequently admitted to the ICU for recovery. Doctors successfully removed a fragment of the knife used in the assault from his body.
The incident occurred when an intruder reportedly confronted the actor’s domestic staff in their 11th-floor apartment. Saif intervened, leading to a violent confrontation and multiple stab wounds.
In the immediate aftermath of the attack, Kareena addressed the media and public via an Instagram post, requesting privacy for her family during the difficult period.
“It has been an incredibly challenging day for our family, and we are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage,” she wrote.