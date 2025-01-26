Saif Ali Khan steps out of home for first time post-surgery amid tightened security

Following a harrowing home invasion on January 16, actor Saif Ali Khan was seen in public for the first time since his discharge from Lilavati Hospital. The actor, who underwent surgery after being stabbed by an intruder at his Bandra residence, returned home on January 21. On Sunday, he was photographed leaving his home with heightened security.

Footage captured by paparazzi and shared on social media showed Saif exiting his Bandra residence accompanied by his wife, Kareena Kapoor Khan.