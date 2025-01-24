Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Actor records statement with Mumbai police

Actor Saif Ali Khan has provided his statement to the Mumbai Police following the violent January 16 incident at his residence, where he sustained stab injuries during an attempted burglary. According to reports, Saif recorded his statement at the Bandra police station on Thursday, recounting the harrowing sequence of events.

According to sources, the actor revealed that he and his wife, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, were in their bedroom on the 11th floor of the Satguru Sharan building when they were startled by the screams of their younger son Jehangir's (Jeh) nanny.

Alarmed, the couple rushed to Jeh’s room, where they encountered the alleged intruder. The nanny, identified as Eliyama Philips, was screaming in fear, while Jeh was crying, Saif reportedly told the police.

Saif described how the intruder demanded INR 1 crore from the family. In an attempt to intervene, the actor confronted the attacker but was stabbed multiple times on his back, neck, and hands. Despite his injuries, Saif managed to push the assailant back into Jeh’s room, giving the nanny time to escape with Jeh and lock the door, sources added.

The actor mentioned that the entire family, including Kareena and their sons Jeh and Taimur, was in a state of shock as they faced the intruder. Saif reportedly made efforts to overpower the attacker during the terrifying encounter.

The alleged assailant, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, was apprehended near Thane on January 19 after an intensive three-day manhunt involving over 20 police teams. Shehzad, who reportedly entered India illegally from Bangladesh last year, is accused of breaking into Saif’s apartment with the intent to rob.