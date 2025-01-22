Saif Ali Khan stabbing incident: Saba Ali Khan expresses heartfelt gratitude to the ‘unsung heroes’

Saif Ali Khan returned home on Tuesday after being discharged from Lilavati Hospital, bringing much-needed relief to his family and fans. The actor underwent surgery following a stabbing incident at his Bandra residence on January 16.

Amid this challenging period, the efforts of those around him, particularly the ‘unsung heroes,’ stood out. Bhajan Singh, an autorickshaw driver, along with Jeh’s nanny, Eliyamma Phillips, and other female staff members, showcased remarkable dedication in ensuring the safety and well-being of Saif and his family.

Saif's sister, jewellery designer Saba Ali Khan, took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to express her heartfelt gratitude to these key individuals. Sharing selfies with Eliyamma Phillips and another female staff member, Saba lauded their contributions during the crisis. She wrote, “The unsung heroes... who literally pulled their weight when it mattered most! Bless you both and ALL those who contributed to keeping my brother and his family safe! You are the BEST.”