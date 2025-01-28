Malavika Mohanan roped in for Mohanlal-starrer ‘Hridayapoorvam’

Actress Malavika Mohanan, who made heads turn with her powerful performance as Aarthi in director Pa Ranjith’s Thangalaan, featuring Vikram in the lead, has now been roped in for the Mohanlal-starrer Hridayapoorvam.

One of Malayalam cinema’s iconic directors, Sathyan Anthikad, known for his heartwarming dramas, is directing this film. Hridayapoorvam will mark a significant milestone in Malavika’s flourishing career. Anthikad’s collaboration with Mohanlal has delivered timeless classics and the addition of Malavika to this stellar team has heightened expectations.

The film’s shooting is slated to begin on February 10 in Kochi with a traditional pooja ceremony, while Mohanlal will join the sets on February 14.

Though details about Malavika’s role remain under wraps, her track record of choosing impactful and diverse characters suggests this will be another standout performance.