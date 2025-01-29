Kriti Sanon confirmed opposite Dhanush in ‘Tere Ishk Mein’

Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who was recently seen in the streaming movie Do Patti, has been confirmed opposite Tamil star Dhanush in the upcoming movie Tere Ishk Mein. On Tuesday, the makers confirmed the actress casting in the film through a special video.

The newly released promo showcases Kriti Sanon in an enigmatic avatar, embodying the depth, intensity and complexities of her character. The score promises an unforgettable musical odyssey. Following Dhanush’s heartfelt and deeply moving first look, this new reveal elevates the anticipation and intrigue for the film to an entirely new level, leaving fans eager for more.

The film also reunites the Raanjhanaa team as director Aanand L Rai, actor Dhanush and the Grammy and Oscar-winning music composer, A R Rahman are joining forces after their last venture Atrangi Re.