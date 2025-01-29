Shahid Kapoor says he is ‘very proud’ of ‘Kabir Singh’

Shahid Kapoor recently expressed pride in his 2019 film, Kabir Singh, despite the backlash it received for its portrayal of toxic masculinity. In an interview, the actor shared that playing a complex and flawed character like Kabir was a fulfilling experience.

“I’m just very proud of that film,” he said. “Toh mere na andar se ek pride hai that we did something, which is… see because mere liye naa playing a character who has issues or a character who has grey shades, or a character who has dark shades, or a character who has things that might be disturbing, as the protagonist of the film, like it’s my dream come true.”

Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, also starred Kiara Advani. It was a Hindi-language remake of Sandeep’s 2019 Telugu film Arjun Reddy which starred Vijay Devarakonda in the lead role.

When asked about his wife Mira Rajput’s involvement in his film selection process, Shahid humorously replied, “She’s too expensive, I can’t afford her.”