Chris Miller calls Rihanna an essential part of The Smurfs Movie magic!

In a year packed with animated nostalgia, The Smurfs Movie has managed to stand out and a big reason behind it is Rihanna’s surprising and heartwarming turn as Smurfette. The global music icon not only lent her voice to the beloved character but also brought a fresh, authentic spirit to the film. Director Chris Miller couldn’t be more thrilled with what Rihanna brought to the project, calling her an essential part of the movie’s magic.
“I don’t know that there’s a movie without Rihanna,” said Chris Miller. “She came in with an open heart, an open mind and more knowledge about Smurfs than anyone I will ever know. She also is an outsider who found her place, like Smurfette. She’s got a great voice. She’s a terrific actress. As a musician, she is singular. Everything she touches, she makes exceptional and her own”, added Chris.
The Smurfs are back on the big screen, and they’re bringing more magic, laughs, and heartwarming moments than ever. It’s packed with excitement, surprises, and a whole lot of blue magic! When Papa Smurf (John Goodman) is mysteriously captured by the evil wizards Razamel and Gargamel, Smurfette (voiced by Rihanna) leads the Smurfs on a daring mission into the real world to rescue him. Along the way, the Smurfs are joined by new allies and must discover what defines their destiny in order to save the universe from chaos. This film promises to deliver the magic of the Smurfs while introducing exciting new challenges and deepening the character’s journey.
The Smurfs movie is releasing at the theatres on July 18,2025 in English and Hindi!