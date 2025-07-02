Chris Miller calls Rihanna an essential part of The Smurfs Movie magic!

In a year packed with animated nostalgia, The Smurfs Movie has managed to stand out and a big reason behind it is Rihanna’s surprising and heartwarming turn as Smurfette. The global music icon not only lent her voice to the beloved character but also brought a fresh, authentic spirit to the film. Director Chris Miller couldn’t be more thrilled with what Rihanna brought to the project, calling her an essential part of the movie’s magic.

Filmmaker Chris Miller on working with Rihanna in The Smurfs Movie





“I don’t know that there’s a movie without Rihanna,” said Chris Miller. “She came in with an open heart, an open mind and more knowledge about Smurfs than anyone I will ever know. She also is an outsider who found her place, like Smurfette. She’s got a great voice. She’s a terrific actress. As a musician, she is singular. Everything she touches, she makes exceptional and her own”, added Chris.