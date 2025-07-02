Priyanka Chopra Jonas on choosing roles with agency in ‘Heads of State’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues to make her mark in Hollywood, this time starring in the high-octane action comedy Heads of State, which premiered in London on Tuesday evening and is now streaming on Prime Video. Alongside Hollywood heavyweights Idris Elba and John Cena, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, a sharp and fearless MI6 agent caught in a race to thwart a global conspiracy.

The film is directed by Ilya Naishuller, best known for Nobody, and produced by Peter Safran and John Rickard

At the red carpet event, Priyanka said: “I want to be proud of the work that I take on. So I try to take on characters that have agency and are strong and have something to do in the movies versus being ornamental."

She added that she was proud to be part of Heads of State because of its fun and uplifting tone. “The world's in a tough place and we need something to make us laugh,” she noted.

In Heads of State, Idris Elba portrays UK Prime Minister Sam Clarke and John Cena takes on the role of US President Will Derringer. The two powerful leaders become targets of a ruthless adversary, with Priyanka's character stepping in to help save the day.

"Heads of State" also takes forward John Cena's chemistry with Idris, which they established in James Gunn's "The Suicide Squad"

"Writers write good stories, well-thought out stories. I don't commit to projects unless I read it. James Gunn is the only cold-call. If he says we are getting the band back together, it is a yes and I read it afterwards. Every other project I want to read," he said.