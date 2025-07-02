Ray Fisher, Rob Delaney join Being Heumann

Justice League actor Ray Fisher is set to feature in Being Heumann alongside Ruth Madeley and Mark Ruffalo.

Rob Delaney, known for Catastrophe and Northern Comfort, has also boarded the project

The upcoming film is an adaptation of the bestselling memoir from disability activist Judy Heumann, titled Being Heumann: An Unrepentant Memoir of a Disability Rights Activist.

The book chronicles the journey of Heumann’s struggle for inclusion and mentions her role in the disability rights movement. She led the movement alongside Ed Roberts and Javed Abidi, in 1977. The movement lasted for 28 days.

Being Heumann is directed by Sian Heder and will have Madeley essay the titular role. The film is produced by David Permut under Permut Presentations and Kevin Walsh through The Walsh Company. John W Beach and Kevin Cleary are producing under Gravity Squared Entertainment. Being Heumann also stars Dylan O'Brien.