Shehnaaz Gill–starrer Ikk Kudi to hit big screen in September

The 31-year-old actor posted a story on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, announcing the release date. The film was previously slated to release on June 13
Ikk Kudi, starring Shehnaaz Gill in the lead role, is set to release in theatres worldwide on September 19.

Shehnaaz, who made her acting debut with a Punjabi film Sat Shri Akaal England in 2017, gained popularity after featuring in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, which aired in 2019. She made her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. The film also featured Pooja Hegde and Daggubati Venkatesh.

The 31-year-old actor posted a story on her Instagram handle on Wednesday, announcing the release date. The film was previously slated to release on June 13.

"'Ikk Kudi' in cinemas 19th Sept 2025," read the text.

Written and directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, Ikk Kudi is presented by Raaya Picturez, Shehnaaz Gill Production and Amor Film. It is produced by Gill alongside Kaushal Joshi and Saron.

