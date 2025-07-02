‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ begins filming with original cast returning along with a royal addition

Production has officially begun on “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their iconic roles from the 2006 hit that became a cultural touchstone for fashion lovers and moviegoers alike.
The casting was confirmed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, who teased the announcement with a sly Instagram post featuring two devil-red pumps, a fitting nod to Miranda’s unmistakable fashion authority.
While the plot details remain under wraps, early reports suggest the sequel will delve into the chaos and evolution of the fashion media world. Miranda now finds herself navigating the turbulent decline of traditional magazine publishing and facing off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), who has become a high-powered executive in a luxury fashion group. The stakes are high, with advertising dollars on the line.
What’s unclear is how Andy Sachs (Hathaway), the aspiring journalist who once braved Miranda’s wrath and later walked away from the glossy world of Runway, will return. At the end of the first film, she had left the fashion industry for a job at a newspaper, but her storyline in the sequel remains a mystery.
Behind the scenes, the creative forces that made the original film a global success are back in action. David Frankel returns to direct, while Aline Brosh McKenna pens the script once again. Karen Rosenfelt, a producer on the first film, is also returning.
The original Devil Wears Prada was based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2004 roman à clef novel, which drew from her time working as an assistant to Anna Wintour, editor-in-chief of Vogue. In a curious twist of fate, news of the sequel arrives just as Anna announced she would step down from her post after 37 years. “The Devil Wears Prada 2” is set to come to theaters on May 1, 2026.