‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ begins filming with original cast returning along with a royal addition

Production has officially begun on “The Devil Wears Prada 2,” with Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci reprising their iconic roles from the 2006 hit that became a cultural touchstone for fashion lovers and moviegoers alike.

In an exciting new twist, Kenneth Branagh joins the cast as the husband of Miranda Priestly

The casting was confirmed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, who teased the announcement with a sly Instagram post featuring two devil-red pumps, a fitting nod to Miranda’s unmistakable fashion authority.

While the plot details remain under wraps, early reports suggest the sequel will delve into the chaos and evolution of the fashion media world. Miranda now finds herself navigating the turbulent decline of traditional magazine publishing and facing off against her former assistant, Emily Charlton (Blunt), who has become a high-powered executive in a luxury fashion group. The stakes are high, with advertising dollars on the line.

What’s unclear is how Andy Sachs (Hathaway), the aspiring journalist who once braved Miranda’s wrath and later walked away from the glossy world of Runway, will return. At the end of the first film, she had left the fashion industry for a job at a newspaper, but her storyline in the sequel remains a mystery.