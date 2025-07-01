Devil Wears Prada 2 officially starts filming

The news was confirmed by Disney’s 20th Century Studios, who teased the announcement on Instagram with a striking image of two scarlet red heels, an unmistakable nod to the film’s signature blend of style and sass. Originally based on Lauren Weisberger’s 2004 bestselling novel, The Devil Wears Prada followed Andy Sachs (played by Anne Hathaway), a young journalist who lands a coveted role at a top fashion magazine, only to find herself tangled in the high-stakes world of couture and cutthroat ambition. The novel was famously inspired by Weisberger’s brief tenure as an assistant at a top fashion magazine company.

Plot details for the sequel are still under wraps, but early reports suggest a compelling twist: Miranda Priestly now grapples with staying relevant in an era where traditional publishing is rapidly declining. Meanwhile, Emily Blunt’s character once Miranda’s overworked assistant is now a powerful executive at a luxury conglomerate that controls major advertising revenue, setting the stage for a high-fashion power clash. The role of Andy Sachs in this new dynamic remains a mystery, though fans will remember she walked away from Runway at the end of the original film to pursue serious journalism.