Meryl Streep confirms 'dating' Martin Short and have been together for 'over a year'

A celebrity news website has recently reported that Meryl Streep (75) and Martin Short (74) have been dating, and not just that, they have been together for "well over a year".
An insider opened up about the beginning of their reported romance, claiming the actors were "not looking for a relationship" when they first got together.
Their romance, the insider says, "took them by surprise".
The relationship has apparently also received the stamp of approval from their friends, family, and children, with the insider saying they all "absolutely approve of their relationship and think they're adorable together."
The pair even held hands at an event for their hit Hulu series last August.
After observing them at the affair, a source told the website about their bond, "It’s gotta be more than a 'showmance'. There is definitely something there."
At the time, a representative for Streep responded that they were "just friends", however, it was reported later that a romance did blossom on the sets of Only Murders In The Building.
"Meryl and Martin denied their romantic involvement months ago," the insider noted.
"They are the worst kept secret of the entire production. No one really asks them anything because they don't need to," it was added.
The pair were seen together in a snap shared by Jennifer Lopez, further fuelling romance rumours. The romance rumours began not long after Meryl's separation from husband Don Gummer was revealed.
The pair initially tied the knot in 1978 and share four children: Henry, 45, Mamie, 41, Grace, 38, and Louisa Jacobson, 33, before announcing they had been split since 2017 in October 2023.