Cinema

The new faces of fury: How Indian actresses are taking over the action genre

Female leads revolutionise Indian action cinema with diverse roles and dynamic narratives
A new generation of actresses is rewriting the rules, stepping into high-octane roles
Clockwise from the left: Bhumi Pednekar, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Priyanka Chopra, Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and Saiyami Kher
Published on
Updated on
4 min read

For decades, the action genre in Indian cinema has been the undisputed playground of macho heroes, flexed muscles, and testosterone-fueled showdowns. But the landscape is shifting—and it’s doing so with fire, finesse, and a whole lot of female fury. A new generation of actresses is rewriting the rules, stepping into high-octane roles once considered off-limits, and proving that power punches and emotional depth can absolutely coexist.

Women warriors redefine Indian action cinema: From sci-fi to spy thrillers

From streaming giants to blockbuster screens, these women are not only taking center stage—they’re turning the genre on its head.

Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6

The new faces of fury: How Indian actresses are taking over the action genre
Deepika Padukone ventures into bolder territory in AA22xA6

In the cryptically titled AA22xA6, Deepika Padukone dives headfirst into a futuristic, sci-fi-laced action world. Already familiar with slick combat thanks to Pathaan and Fighter, Deepika now ventures into bolder territory—this time with heightened stakes and experimental flair. She’s not just starring in action films; she’s helping define what they can be.

Bhumi Pednekar in Daldal

Women warriors redefine Indian action cinema: From sci-fi to spy thrillers
Bhumi Pednekar is cast in a morally complex, high-stakes world in Daldal

Bhumi Pednekar, long admired for her searing performances in socially driven cinema, plunges into the shadows with Daldal. Set in the dark underbelly of crime, this Amazon series casts her in a morally complex, high-stakes world where psychological tension meets physical peril. The transformation is gritty, grounded, and nothing short of gripping.

Taapsee Pannu in Gandhari

Female leads revolutionise Indian action cinema with diverse roles and dynamic narratives
In Gandhari, Taapsee Pannu’s character pulses with fury, strength, and trauma

Taapsee Pannu is no stranger to pushing boundaries, and Gandhari looks set to be her boldest outing yet. Inspired by the mythical Mahabharata figure, her character pulses with fury, strength, and trauma—an emotional powder keg wrapped in a revenge-fueled action narrative. Taapsee doesn’t just carry high-concept cinema—she burns through it.

Saiyami Kher in Special Ops 2

Indian actresses leading the action revolution in 2025 cinema
Saiyami Kher adds real muscle to her role in Special Ops 2

An athlete off-screen, Saiyami Kher brings her physical prowess to the world of espionage in Special Ops 2. With intensive MMA and hand-to-hand combat training under her belt, she adds real muscle to the role. Saiyami’s return to the franchise isn’t just a casting choice—it’s a mission statement for authentic female action.

Vaani Kapoor in Mandala Murders

Indian cinema’s action game just got a female upgrade
In Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor enters the world of intelligence operations and serial killings

In Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor trades glitz for grit. This crime thriller pulls her into a world of intelligence operations and serial killings, demanding a transformation that’s more physical and psychological than ever before. It’s a darker, sharper turn in her career—and one that may just redefine her screen persona.

Kiara Advani in War 2

From grit to glory: Bollywood’s women are rewriting the rules of action
Kiara Advani’s role reportedly throws her straight into the action

Kiara Advani joins the elite ranks of the YRF Spy Universe with War 2, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Far from being a sidelined romantic subplot, Kiara’s role reportedly throws her straight into the action. With stylish choreography and narrative weight, this could be her breakout in the big-league action space.

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh in Alpha

Meet the women redefining action in Indian cinema
Alia Bhatt takes on full-blown action for the first time in Alpha

YRF’s Alpha marks a landmark moment: a female-led spy thriller fronted by none other than Alia Bhatt. Known for her emotional depth and box office pull, Alia now takes on full-blown action for the first time—with Sharvari Wagh, a rising star, bringing fresh energy and intensity. Together, they’re poised to kick down the doors of the genre.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Heads of State

The rise of India’s female action stars
Priyanka Chopra has become a certified action queen across continents

Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues her global domination in Heads of State, sharing screen space with action heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. From Quantico to Citadel, Priyanka has become a certified action queen across continents. With this film, she adds another Hollywood spectacle to her arsenal—and proves that the action heroine isn’t just a phase, but a force.

From myth to modernity, espionage to emotion, these women are not just joining the action genre—they’re electrifying it. The future of Indian action cinema is here, and it’s wearing combat boots, wielding complexity, and packing a serious punch.

A new generation of actresses is rewriting the rules, stepping into high-octane roles
Celebrating Pride Month: Bollywood stars who dared to love differently on screen
Priyanka Chopra
Alia Bhatt
Deepika Padukone
Taapsee Pannu
Kiara Advani
vaani kapoor
Bhumi Pednekar
Action
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Saiyami Kher
Sharvari Wagh
action genre
action cinema
Indian actresses

Related Stories

No stories found.