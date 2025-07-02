The new faces of fury: How Indian actresses are taking over the action genre

For decades, the action genre in Indian cinema has been the undisputed playground of macho heroes, flexed muscles, and testosterone-fueled showdowns. But the landscape is shifting—and it’s doing so with fire, finesse, and a whole lot of female fury. A new generation of actresses is rewriting the rules, stepping into high-octane roles once considered off-limits, and proving that power punches and emotional depth can absolutely coexist.
From streaming giants to blockbuster screens, these women are not only taking center stage—they’re turning the genre on its head.
In the cryptically titled AA22xA6, Deepika Padukone dives headfirst into a futuristic, sci-fi-laced action world. Already familiar with slick combat thanks to Pathaan and Fighter, Deepika now ventures into bolder territory—this time with heightened stakes and experimental flair. She’s not just starring in action films; she’s helping define what they can be.
Bhumi Pednekar, long admired for her searing performances in socially driven cinema, plunges into the shadows with Daldal. Set in the dark underbelly of crime, this Amazon series casts her in a morally complex, high-stakes world where psychological tension meets physical peril. The transformation is gritty, grounded, and nothing short of gripping.
Taapsee Pannu is no stranger to pushing boundaries, and Gandhari looks set to be her boldest outing yet. Inspired by the mythical Mahabharata figure, her character pulses with fury, strength, and trauma—an emotional powder keg wrapped in a revenge-fueled action narrative. Taapsee doesn’t just carry high-concept cinema—she burns through it.
An athlete off-screen, Saiyami Kher brings her physical prowess to the world of espionage in Special Ops 2. With intensive MMA and hand-to-hand combat training under her belt, she adds real muscle to the role. Saiyami’s return to the franchise isn’t just a casting choice—it’s a mission statement for authentic female action.
In Mandala Murders, Vaani Kapoor trades glitz for grit. This crime thriller pulls her into a world of intelligence operations and serial killings, demanding a transformation that’s more physical and psychological than ever before. It’s a darker, sharper turn in her career—and one that may just redefine her screen persona.
Kiara Advani joins the elite ranks of the YRF Spy Universe with War 2, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. Far from being a sidelined romantic subplot, Kiara’s role reportedly throws her straight into the action. With stylish choreography and narrative weight, this could be her breakout in the big-league action space.
YRF’s Alpha marks a landmark moment: a female-led spy thriller fronted by none other than Alia Bhatt. Known for her emotional depth and box office pull, Alia now takes on full-blown action for the first time—with Sharvari Wagh, a rising star, bringing fresh energy and intensity. Together, they’re poised to kick down the doors of the genre.
Priyanka Chopra Jonas continues her global domination in Heads of State, sharing screen space with action heavyweights John Cena and Idris Elba. From Quantico to Citadel, Priyanka has become a certified action queen across continents. With this film, she adds another Hollywood spectacle to her arsenal—and proves that the action heroine isn’t just a phase, but a force.
From myth to modernity, espionage to emotion, these women are not just joining the action genre—they’re electrifying it. The future of Indian action cinema is here, and it’s wearing combat boots, wielding complexity, and packing a serious punch.