The new faces of fury: How Indian actresses are taking over the action genre

For decades, the action genre in Indian cinema has been the undisputed playground of macho heroes, flexed muscles, and testosterone-fueled showdowns. But the landscape is shifting—and it’s doing so with fire, finesse, and a whole lot of female fury. A new generation of actresses is rewriting the rules, stepping into high-octane roles once considered off-limits, and proving that power punches and emotional depth can absolutely coexist.

Women warriors redefine Indian action cinema: From sci-fi to spy thrillers

From streaming giants to blockbuster screens, these women are not only taking center stage—they’re turning the genre on its head.

Deepika Padukone in AA22xA6