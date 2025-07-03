Rajkummar Rao confirms working in Shoojit Sircar’s next directorial

Actor Rajkummar Rao says he is thrilled to collaborate with the acclaimed filmmaker Shoojit Sircar on his next movie.

All you need to know about Shoojit Sircar’s next

Earlier this year, there were media reports stating that Rajkummar will be collaborating with Shoojit, known for films like Vicky Donor, Madras Café, Piku, October and Sardar Udham, for an untitled project, which will also feature another male lead. “It’s not a two-hero comedy film. It’s set in Shoojit Da’s world. It’s about a guy and his journey. It’s an amazing (story),” Rajkummar said in an interview.

The 40-year-old actor is equally excited about kickstarting work on the biographical film on the former Indian skipper Sourav Ganguly. The movie is likely to release in December 2026. “Sourav da is an emotion. He is certainly one of the best captains we’ve had in this country. It’s a big responsibility and I understand that. I’m very excited to play the part. I'm very excited to live his life onscreen,” said Rajkummar, who has also played real-life characters in movies Shahid, Omerta and Srikanth.

“The film has been pushed a bit. We start shooting next year. There is soft prep and that is happening. There are a lot of sessions with dada and I’m looking forward to it,” he added.

In an interview last month, Sourav said Rajukummar is the right choice to portray him in the movie. "I think the right person is doing it... I'll help him with everything," said the former player, who is counted among India's most successful captains.

Rajkummar is currently busy promoting his upcoming movie Maalik, which is set to be released in theatres on July 11. The action movie is directed by Pulkit of Bhakshak fame. Maalik is produced by Kumar Taurani under the Tips Films banner and Jay Shewakramani’s Northern Lights Films.