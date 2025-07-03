Ramayana: Cast, mega budget and trailer release date

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the formidable Ravana, the film promises to reimagine the ancient epic for both Indian and global audiences. The promo event will take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Hyderabad — the latter at the iconic Prasads Multiplex.

The first look was introduced by Namit Malhotra, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, who is also one of the producers behind this grand venture. Namit Malhotra confirmed that the Ramayana will be released in two parts. With an estimated budget of ₹835 crore, the film has already surpassed the production costs of other major Indian blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Adipurush, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The ensemble cast adds further gravitas to the project: Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman, Sunny Deol brings Hanuman to life, Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, and Lara Dutta takes on the role of Kaikeyi. The two-part film will see its theatrical releases around Diwali in 2026 and 2027.

Netizen's reaction to the first look of Ramayana