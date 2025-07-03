Entertainment

Ramayana: Cast, mega budget and trailer release date

The highly awaited Bollywood adaptation of Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi, is set to dazzle audiences with its epic scale. As the makers gear up to unveil the first look across nine major Indian cities, here’s everything you need to know before the big reveal
The legendary tale of Ramayana is returning to the silver screen in a spectacular new form, under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari. This highly anticipated cinematic retelling is set to make waves with its first official glimpse, scheduled to be unveiled today, July 3, at 11:30 am. What sets the launch apart is its scale, the reveal will happen simultaneously in nine major cities across India, giving fans a unified, nationwide experience.

Ramayana's first introduction

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as the formidable Ravana, the film promises to reimagine the ancient epic for both Indian and global audiences. The promo event will take place in cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kochi, and Hyderabad — the latter at the iconic Prasads Multiplex.

The first look was introduced by Namit Malhotra, Founder and Global CEO of Prime Focus Studios, who is also one of the producers behind this grand venture. Namit Malhotra confirmed that the Ramayana will be released in two parts. With an estimated budget of ₹835 crore, the film has already surpassed the production costs of other major Indian blockbusters like Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, and Adipurush, making it one of the most expensive Indian films ever made.

The ensemble cast adds further gravitas to the project: Ravi Dubey portrays Lakshman, Sunny Deol brings Hanuman to life, Kajal Aggarwal plays Mandodari, and Lara Dutta takes on the role of Kaikeyi. The two-part film will see its theatrical releases around Diwali in 2026 and 2027.

Visually, Ramayana is being elevated by the expertise of Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, ensuring a high-impact cinematic experience. As filming recently wrapped, a heartfelt video surfaced showing Ranbir Kapoor thanking the cast and crew. Calling it the most meaningful role of his career, he praised the dedication of his fellow actors and the team behind what is shaping up to be a landmark film in Indian cinema.

