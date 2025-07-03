Sunny Deol on playing Lord Hanuman in Ramayana: ‘Honoured to be part of a story that has shaped generations’

Speaking about the film, Nitesh Tiwari said, “Ramayana is a story we’ve all grown up with. It carries the soul of our culture. Our aim was to honour that soul — and present it with the cinematic scale it truly deserves. As a filmmaker, it’s both a huge responsibility and a heartfelt honour to bring it to life. . It’s a tale that has endured across millennia because it speaks to something deep and eternal within us. We are not simply making a film. We are offering a vision — one rooted in reverence, shaped by excellence, and made to transcend borders.”

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios, in collaboration with DNEG—the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio—and Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.

The film is set for a global release, with Part 1 arriving in Diwali 2026 and Part 2 following in Diwali 2027.