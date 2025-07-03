This Bandra restaurant introduces Mahjong Special Menu

Mahjong, a board game of tradition and tactics, is assuming a fresh, more laid-back identity at Poetry by Love & Cheesecake’s sunlit branches in Juhu, Bandra and Lower Parel. Introducing Mahjong Moments, the popular café invites patrons to swap digital distractions for a quieter, more communal experience centered around the rhythmic clack of tiles and shared silences.

Mahjong finds its match at Poetry by Love & Cheesecake

While Mahjong is famous for its detailed rules and strategy, Poetry seeks to focus on its softer edge — a leisurely ritual that builds intimate connection. The familiarity of the game in its gestures, from the knock of bamboo tiles to the shuffling of Craks and Dots, lays the foundation for a lively but relaxed experience. Similar to gin rummy, the goal is to create sets — a chi (three consecutive tiles of one color), a pong (three of one kind) or a kong (four of one kind) — turning the table into a mini theatre of quiet tension and subtle victories.

At ₹899, friends can book their own Mahjong table with complimentary hot drinks, fresh salads and a choice of hot bites. Friends can sip spiced chai or rich hot chocolate slowly, snack on golden Cajun fries, have a warm croissant or dive into silken hummus. Every aspect is crafted to deepen the bond between players and bring back memories long after a passing notification.